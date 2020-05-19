BMC Revises Protocols to Seal Buildings in Mumbai, Says Entire Building Won't Be Sealed For One COVID-19 Case Any More

BMC workers. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 19: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued revised protocols to seal buildings where a resident is detected with COVID-19. According to the new guidelines, the entire building won't be sealed anymore, only the floor where the coronavirus positive case has been found will be sealed. The BMC would disinfect the wing or the floors concerned.

The symptomatic patient would be shifted to an appropriate health facility, private or public, based on affordability. The asymptomatic positive cases can be home-quarantined if there’s a toilet at home. In addition to this, the high-risk contacts of the positive case would be home-quarantined if there are toilets at home, and after a self-declaration by the patient. India Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 5,242 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Total Coronavirus Tally Reaches 96,169, Death Toll Mounts to 3,029.

In the guidelines, it was further mentioned that a low rise building with a single staircase has to be fully locked down. But, highrise would need to lockdown floors rather than the entire building. This is the third modification in the containment zone policy.

In April, BMC declared that if a COVID-19 positive case is declared in a large colony, only the specified building would be sealed. The housing society will have the responsibility to enforce containment measures like restricting entry of maids, vendors and service providers to the restricted area. Maharashtra is the worst-hit states in the coronavirus pandemic in India. While the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has crossed the 1 lakh mark, Maharashtra has recorded 35,058 COVID-19 cases so far.