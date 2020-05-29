BoxBoy Partners With Jefo to Create Viral Online Content

Instagram and YouTube content creator, BoxBoy, collaborates with Jefo to disrupt the world of social media with viral videos.

The Australian-born online celebrity, BoxBoy, started his journey into the world of social media influencing in April 2018, posting his first content on Instagram. The talented prankster has gone on to establish his dominance across several online platforms, growing his following on YouTube, Instagram, and most recently, TikTok. His growth on social media can be largely attributed to his creative, unique content, gaining a lot of fame and attention through his videos of bulls, funny content, jokes, and public reactions. However, BoxBoy’s success would have been almost nonexistent if not for the support of Jeffrey Yang, popularly known as Jefo.

Prior to becoming a social media celebrity, BoxBoy built an app and sold it for $10,000, a move that should have spurred him into developing more software solutions. However, things took a totally different turn in 2018 when he met Jefo and started making videos. BoxBoy picked up on the Fortnite trend and started to grow his following. His journey to California was particularly remarkable, losing all his money and surfing on coaches while he made videos. BoxBoy’s hard work and persistence eventually paid off, carving a niche for himself and growing his dream following.

BoxBoy and Jefo have formed a strong partnership over the years as they continue to create more videos for their millions of fans across the globe. Their collaboration has yielded more fruits than they can imagine, with endorsements coming from different brands.

The duo has also taken their dominance to other social media platforms as BoxBoy transitions to Tiktok as he has continued to push and treat his millions of fans and followers to some of the best content that can be found on the internet.

(Above article is published from a Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the above article do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)