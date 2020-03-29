Breweries in Assam to Provide 5 Lakh Litres of Hand Sanitizer Free of Cost to State Government to Combat Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus cases | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Guwahati, March 28: Breweries in Assam will now provide hand sanitizers to the state government to combat coronavirus. The beer manufacturing factories, which were closed due to countrywide lockdown, have now resumed work for supplying five lakh litres of hand sanitizer. The breweries will supply sanitizer free of cost to the state. Fact Check: Coronavirus to Infect 40 Crore Indians by July End? Viral Report Turns Out to be Fake News.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the state government signed agreements with 11 private factories to supply hand sanitizers. “The move was initiated after talks with National Health Mission (NHM), Assam revealed hand sanitizers were being sold at exorbitant rates, and there was suspicion about their content,” reported the media house quoting Assam excise minister Parimal Suklabaidya as saying. Once the production starts, the state government will get 25 lakh bottles of 200 ml hand santizer. Catch Live News Update of Coronavirus.

According to the report, the factories in Assam will part of the content at a no-profit price of Rs 50 for a 200 ml bottle and the rest five lakh litres, will be given free to the government under corporate social responsibility (CSR). The demand for hand sanitizers increased drastically after the outbreak of COVID-19. As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), for making hand sanitizers effective in killing germs, they should have at least 60 percent ethanol or isopropyl alcohol.

Notably, not a single coronavirus case has been reported from Assam. Meanwhile, in India, the number of COVID-19 patients rose to 979 on Sunday. Twenty-eight people also lost their lives. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state, where close to 200 people have been tested positive for the deadly virus until now.