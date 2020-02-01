Budget 2020-21 Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Nirmala Sitharaman Delivering Budgetary Speech And Unveiling 'Bahi Khata'

Nirmala Sitharaman before presenting Budget 2020 (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 1: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the Union Budget 2020-2021 or 'Bahi Khata' shortly. Nirmala Sitharaman will begin her budgetary speech at 11 am in Lok Sabha. The live streaming of Budget presentation can be watched on Lok Sabha TV. Press Bureau of Information (PIB), Doordarshan and DD News will also host live streaming of Sitharaman's budgetary speech. Scroll down to watch the online telecast of Union Budget presentation on YouTube. Economic Survey Has Multi-Faceted Strategy to Achieve $5 Trillion Economy, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Sitharaman, India’s first woman Union Finance Minister in almost five decades, made her maiden speech in July 2019 when she presented the first Budget of the Narendra Modi government 2.0. The Budget 2020-2021 is being presented at a time when the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has sharply cut India's growth rate. Moreover, the IMF also blamed India's economic slowdown for a "lion's share" of its cut of 0.1 per cent to global growth projections.

Ahead of the Budget presentation, Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey in Parliament on Friday. The Economic Survey projected India's GDP growth at 6-6.5 percent in the next fiscal year. This marks a sharp decline from the estimate of 7 percent growth in last year's Economic Survey. The pre-Budget survey pegged the FY20 growth rate to 5 percent. The Budget 2020-21 will be presented at a time when the Indian economy is suffering from a slowdown due to high inflation and lower industrial production among other reasons.