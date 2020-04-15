Capgemini, Cognizant, BharatPe, Facebook & Others Offer Salary Hikes, Special Incentives to Employees Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Salary (Representative Image) (Photo credits: Flickr)

Bangalore, April 15: At a time, when several companies have already resorted to layoffs, furlough and salary cut, Capgemini, BharatPe, Cognizant have taken some extraordinary steps towards the welfare of employees in this critical moment. According to a Times of India report, Capgemini, which employs close to 1.5 lakh people in India, decided to give a single-digit hike to its 70 per cent Indian staff in April. The remaining employees in the organisation will get increments effective from July 1.

CEO Ashwin Yardi explicitly said Capgemini would not do any pay cut. "All employees at A and B grades ( 84,000 employees) have got their hikes and others will get increment in line with our plan," he added. The promotion cycle will be effective from July 1 in Capgemini. It is also one of the few companies that are absorbing all the new campus hires that it has extended their offer to. Incentives in the form of cash allowances and shift allowances are being given to employees. What is Furlough? Here's The Meaning of Action Being Taken by Companies in US Amid Economic Slowdown Due to Coronavirus.

According to a Business Insider report, digital payments startup BharatPe also decided to give its employees a hike. Cognizant has announced 25 percent more pay on the base salary for the month of April to employees in India and Phillippines as a mark of gratitude for the serving the company during the pandemic. Amid Media Lay-Off And Salary Cut Reports, Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari Express Shock, Hit Out at Modi Government.

Social media giant Facebook last month announced its decision to give six-month bonuses and an additional $1,000 (Rs 74,037) to all its employees in order to help them during coronavirus outbreak. The announcement was made by Facebook's founder Marck Zuckerburg in an internal note to its employees.