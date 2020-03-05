CBSE Question Paper Leak: Social Media User Apologises for Making False Claim

Logo of the Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo Credits: cbse.nic.in)

New Delhi, March 5: A person has apologised to Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) for making a false claim of question paper leak on social media, the Board said on Thursday.

Stressing that it has issued a an alert against the fake news of question paper leak on March 4 along with the list of fake news links identified on social media platforms to make people aware about the rumors and fake news, the Board said: "CBSE has also filed FIR against users of social media platforms and individuals who are making false claim of paper leakage. In one such instance, a user has sent a written apology to Chairperson-CBSE." CBSE Board Exam 2019: More Fake News Links About Examination Paper Leak Located on YouTube.

"That the video put up on social media was just to tease my classmate. I have deleted that video from everywhere. I really don't know anything about the real paper. The paper which I upload was of the previous year. I beg you sir for this act. I won't repeat anything like this again, sorry," CBSE cited the user as saying in a written apology to the Chairperson.

The CBSE had on Wednesday said the Board has written to the Delhi Police against fake news and rumours being spread about examination paper leak.