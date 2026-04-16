As India prepares for the upcoming Census of India 2026–27, authorities and experts are warning citizens about a rise in scams linked to the exercise. Fraudsters are reportedly posing as census officials to collect sensitive personal and financial information, while misleading messages are circulating widely on platforms like WhatsApp.

The warnings come amid viral claims suggesting criminals are impersonating officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs to gain access to homes. While some of these messages have been debunked, officials say the risk of fraud remains real and people should stay alert. Census 2027: Houselisting and Housing Census Phase To Begin in April 2026, Digital Self-Enumeration and Geo-Tagging Part of Process, Says RGI.

Census 2027 Safety Tips: What Real Census Officials Will NOT Ask

Authorities have clarified that genuine census enumerators follow strict guidelines and do not collect sensitive or financial information. Citizens should be cautious if anyone claiming to be a census worker asks for:

Bank account details, debit/credit card numbers, UPI PINs, or OTPs

Photocopies of Aadhaar or PAN cards

Any form of payment or “verification fee”

Passwords or login credentials

Permission to download apps or click suspicious links

Unnecessary entry into private spaces

Any such request is a strong indicator of fraud.

Common Tactics Used by Scammers

Experts highlight several methods used by fraudsters during large public exercises like the census:

Fake Home Visits: Individuals may pose as government officials and visit homes, asking for personal details or money under the pretext of verification.

Individuals may pose as government officials and visit homes, asking for personal details or money under the pretext of verification. Phishing Websites and Emails: Fake websites designed to resemble official portals may trick users into entering sensitive information.

Fake websites designed to resemble official portals may trick users into entering sensitive information. SMS and Call Scams: Fraudulent messages or calls may request details under the guise of census verification. Official communications typically only provide information requested by the user, not demand sensitive data.

How the Real Census Process Works

The census process is conducted through authorised government personnel who carry valid identification. Enumerators collect basic demographic and household information and do not seek financial or confidential data. The process is designed to be simple, secure, and transparent, with no fees or payments required at any stage. Census 2027: Will Live-in Couples Be Counted As Married? Government Clarifies.

Authorities advise people to remain vigilant and verify the identity of anyone claiming to be a census official. Families, especially elderly members, should be informed about such scams. If suspicious activity is detected, whether a message, call, or visit, citizens should report it to local authorities immediately.

With large-scale national exercises often targeted by fraudsters, awareness remains the first line of defence. Officials emphasise that staying informed about what the census does—and does not involve—can help prevent financial and identity-related fraud.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 04:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).