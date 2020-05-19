Central Forces to be Deployed in Mumbai From Today, 5 Companies of CISF and CRPF Brought in to Give Breather to Overworked Mumbai Police

Central Forces | Representational Image (Photo Credit: PTI)

Mumbai, May 19: Days after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray sought central forces to give a breather to overworked cops, personnel of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) reached the state. According to Mumbai Police, a total of five companies of CISF and CRPF will be stationed in zones 1,3,5,6 and 9 in Mumbai. The state had last week sought 20 companies of CAPF to give police personnel some rest. 2,033 New COVID-19 Cases, 51 Deaths Reported in Maharashtra.

Earlier this months, in his address to people of Maharashtra, CM Uddhav Thackeray said his government may seek the deployment of central reserve forces in the state to provide some breather to the overstretched and overworked police personnel during the coronavirus outbreak. Thackeray, however, denied that there was any plan to deploy the Army in Mumbai or any other part of the state.

"Police officers are tired due to patrolling. Some are falling sick and a few have died while fighting for us. There is also a need to give them a break. So, we may ask for additional manpower from the Centre if required to give rest to the police personnel in phases. But it doesn’t mean that we are calling the Army," the Chief Minister had said. Over 1000 personnel of Maharashtra Police have so far contracted coronavirus (COVID-19). This includes 131 officers.

While 291 policemen have recovered from coronavirus, 11 have succumbed. Maharashtra has been the worst-affected state in the country during the coronavirus outbreak. The total number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra has increased to 35,058 after 2,033 more cases were reported on Monday. The state recorded 51 fresh fatalities due to coronavirus, taking the death toll to 1,249.