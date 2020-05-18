Coronavirus Outbreak: 1,237 Personnel of Maharashtra Police Infected With COVID-19, 11 Have Died So Far

Mumbai Police (Photo Credits: Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)

Mumbai, May 18: The Maharashtra police on Monday said its 1,237 personnel have so far contracted coronavirus (COVID-19). This includes 131 officers. While 291 policemen have recovered from coronavirus, 11 have succumbed. Maharashtra has been the worst-affected state in the country during the coronavirus outbreak. In Maharashtra, the COVID-19 cases have climbed to 33,053. Mumbai's COVID-19 Tally Nears 20,000-Mark With 1,571 New Cases and 38 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded the highest figure of new Covid-19 cases - 2,347 - and the second-highest figure of 63 deaths With 63 fatalities - slightly down from the previous high of 67 notched on May 16 -- the state death toll now stands at 1,198 and the total number of coronavirus patients increased from 30,706 to 33,053. The state health department said of the total number of cases, 24,161 were active cases. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

Of the total deaths, 38 were recorded in Mumbai alone, taking up the city's toll from Saturday's 696 to 734 now, and the number of Covid-19 positive patients here shot up by the highest ever - 1,595 cases - to touch 20,150. Besides Mumbai's 38, there were nine deaths in Pune, six in Aurangabad, four in Raigad, three in Solapur, and one each in Thane, Latur and Amravati.

Though trailing a distant second after Mumbai, Pune Division fatalities touched 224, besides 4,325 patients. The next major area of concern is Nashik Division with 78 deaths and 1,295 positive cases, followed by Aurangabad Division with 32 fatalities and 1,069 cases, and finally Akola Division with 29 deaths and 511 cases. (With agency inputs)