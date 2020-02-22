Chandigarh: Fire at Paying Guest Hostel Kills Three Girl Students

Fire (Representational image) Photo Credits: Flickr)

Chandigarh, February 22: Three girl students -- aged around 20 years -- were killed and two others got injuries on Saturday in a major fire in their paying guest accomodation in a residential area in Chandigarh's Sector 32, police said.

The cause of the fire is believed to be short-circuiting. The fire occurred on the first floor of the house that was housing more than 20 students in makeshift rooms. Fire at Marathon Futurex Building in Mumbai's Lower Parel, Entire Building Evacuated.

At the time of the incident, most of the students were out of the house. Two students jumped from the window of a bathroom to escape themselves, the police said.