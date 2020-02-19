Fire at Marathon Futurex Building in Mumbai's Lower Parel, Entire Building Evacuated

Marathon Futurex Building evacuated due to fire (Photo Credits: @BhushaanKadam Twitter)

Mumbai, February 19: A fire broke out at Lower Parel's Marathon Futurex Building which houses several offices on Wednesday. It created great panic and the entire building was evacuated as a safety measure. According to a Twitter user, the fire is under control. More details on this piece of news are awaited. Futurex building has offices of Zee Entertainment and Embassy of Israel along with others.

Last month a major fire broke out at a residential structure in Mumbai's Kurla area. The fire started from the second floor of Mehtab Co-operative Housing Society, which is located in SG Barve Marg, Buddha Colony in Kurla's Ambedkar Nagar. The residential structure was said to be over 80 years old. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Shanties Behind City Centre Mall in Mumbai Central; Watch Video.

Fire seems to be under control and the entire Marathon Futurex building has been evacuated. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/CZ9VaHsvd4 — Bhushan Kadam (@BhushaanKadam) February 19, 2020

In another incident, as many as five people were injured after a massive fire broke out in Mumbai's Mumbai Central area on Monday. According to reports, the fire broke out at Faras road in Mumbai Central area which is just behind City Centre mall.

In the Lower Parel area, in 2017 the Kamala Mills fire was a major fire accident at the Kamala Mills Compound in 1 Above Pub and Mojo's Bistro pub which resulted in the deaths of 14 people and injured several people late in the night.