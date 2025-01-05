A fire broke out on the third floor of the Haryana Mini Secretariat building in Chandigarh’s Sector 17 on Sunday, causing panic among people. The blaze led to the immediate evacuation of the building. Firefighters swiftly arrived at the scene and managed to bring the situation under control after battling the flames for over an hour. No casualties have been reported. Preliminary investigations suggest the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit, though authorities are conducting a detailed inquiry. Officials have assured the public that all necessary safety measures are being reviewed to prevent such incidents in the future. Kochi Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out at Scrap Godown in Kerala, Video Surfaces.

Haryana Mini Secretariat Fire

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Leading fire officer Randhir Singh says, "...Fire tenders reached the spot immediately...firefighting operation began immediately and the fire was brought under control...cause of the fire is unknown, it is a matter of investigation..." pic.twitter.com/JRhdwGOFd5 — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2025

