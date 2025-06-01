Mumbai, June 01: In a horrifying case of domestic violence, Mumbai police arrested a 46-year-old man, Dinesh Awhad, for allegedly setting his wife on fire after she refused to have sex with him. The incident took place in the Vashi Naka area of Chembur on Friday afternoon. The victim, Rekha Awhad, 38, works as a house help and is currently undergoing treatment at Lokmanya Tilak Hospital in Sion with around 33% burn injuries.

According to the police, Awhad had been accusing Rekha of having an extramarital affair. On the day of the incident, he demanded sex, but she declined, saying she was getting late for work. Enraged, Awhad began verbally abusing her and accused her of infidelity. The argument escalated when Rekha, in distress, allegedly poured kerosene on herself and attempted to set herself ablaze using a matchstick, which failed to ignite. Telangana Shocker: Woman ‘Raped’ in Nirmal District After Refusing ‘Unnatural Sex’ Demand.

In a shocking turn, Awhad lit a piece of paper on the kitchen gas stove and threw it at her, setting her on fire. Neighbours heard her screams, rushed in to extinguish the flames, and took her to the hospital. She sustained burns on her chest, stomach, legs, and arms. Kanpur Horror: Man Rapes and Kills Class 5 Student After His Wife, Girlfriend Refuses To Have Sex During Ramzan; 1 Arrested (Watch Video).

Once Rekha was stable enough to speak, she gave a statement to the police, confirming that her husband had intentionally set her on fire. Based on her testimony, the RCF police booked Awhad under Sections 109(1), 352, and 115(2) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He was arrested shortly after the incident.

