Salem, July 20: Parts of Chennai faced a scheduled power cut on July 20 that was in effect in Tambaram, KK Nagar, Avadi, Ambattur, Guindy, Porur, IT Corridor, Adyar, Vysarpadi, and Ponneri. However, after enduring no electricity on Thursday, Guindy and Adyar will again be drenched in darkness due to scheduled power cuts on July 21, Friday. Officials have informed that the power supply will remain shut in several areas of the Tamil Nadu capital tomorrow owing to maintenance and repair works being carried out by concerned authorities in these parts.

The power cut will be implemented from 9 am to 2 pm. According to the officials, in Adyar, the power will be out in places including Srinivasa Moorthy Avenue, KB Nagar, LB Road, Sardar Patel Road, Sastri Nagar, Sishya School, Ambiga Street, Natarajan Street, Thirumala Garden, Sony Nagar, Seethapathi, Lakshmi Nagar 1st to 6th streets, MGR Nagar, Nagapa Flats, CPT campus in Taramani, TNHB Kanagam, Kalakshetra Road and RK Nagar. Chennai Rains Today Photos and Videos: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Tamil Nadu Capital, Causes Waterlogging; Holiday Declared in Schools in Four Districts.

While Guindy's Adambakkam - Ramkrishnapuram 1st and 3rd streets, Labour Well Street, Karuneekar Street, Yathava Street, Parthasarathy Nagar and Raj Bhavan will face the power outage. The power supply will be restored prior to 2 pm in the event that the work is finished sooner than expected. Chennai Rains: Tree Falls Due to Heavy Downpour on Choolaimedu’s Vada Agaram Road, Photos Surface Online.

On Friday, power cuts affected key hubs, including Tambaram, KK Nagar, Avadi, Ambattur, Guindy, Porur, IT Corridor, Adyar, Vysarpadi, and Ponneri. According to officials, supply in the affected areas was disrupted from 9 am in the morning to 2 pm in the afternoon, adding that power was resumed after 2 pm after completion of maintenance and repair works.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2023 07:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).