On Sunday night, intense thunderstorms lashed Chennai's coastal areas, and further storms are predicted to hit numerous locations in Tamil Nadu on June 19. After a month of severe heat in the city and neighbouring districts, Chennai had what may be the first widespread, strong rainspell of this Southwest monsoon, giving relief to various places. Heavy rains and thunderstorms in Chennai on Monday morning caused the government to declare a holiday for schools in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur. Mumbai Rains: Lightning and Thunderstorms in Some Parts of City, Mumbaikars Share Pics and Videos of Unseasonal Rainfall.

Chennai Rains Today Photos and Videos

Pure madness since 2 am . Continuously raining like its monsoon#ChennaiRains pic.twitter.com/ayPc0vNCyA — krithika sivaswamy (@krithikasivasw) June 19, 2023

Government Announces School Holiday in 4 Districts

Rain holiday for Schools in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpet and Thiruvallur Districts pic.twitter.com/m1w0MjBGsp — சகா / S Karthigaichelvan (@karthickselvaa) June 19, 2023

Moderate thunderstorm with moderate rain is very likely in isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 3 hours (7 am to 10 am): Regional Meteorological Department, Chennai — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023

