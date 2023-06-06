A giant tree fell at Vada Agaram Road in Chennai's Choolaimedu today. Vehicular movement was affected due to the uprooting of the tree. Authorities are working together to remove the tree from the road and restore the traffic. Several parts of Chennai witnessed light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department has forecast light rainfall for Chennai and its suburban areas for the next two days. Chennai Rains Photos & #ChennaiRains Trending Videos Go Viral As Sudden Burst of Rains Get People Some Relief From Scorching Heat.

Tree Falls Due to Heavy Downpour

