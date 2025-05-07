Chennai, May 7: In a heartbreaking incident, three Vedic students from a mutt in Selaiyur drowned on Monday while performing a ritual at the Veeraraghava Perumal temple tank in Tiruvallur, around 60 km west of Chennai. The students had visited the temple to take part in the ongoing Chithirai Brahmotsavam festival.

According to police, the young men were engaged in a religious ritual when the tragedy occurred. The deceased were identified as Hariharan (17) of Kundrathur, Venkatraman (19) of Ambattur, and Veeraraghavan (24) of Thiruthangal village near Tenkasi district.

A fellow student who witnessed the drowning raised an alarm, prompting an immediate response. A fire and rescue team led by Assistant District Officer Wilsonraj, along with fire personnel Navis, Satish, Baskar, Bharat, Sougath Ali, and Durai Pandi, managed to retrieve the bodies from the water.

Two of the students were declared dead on the spot, while the third succumbed to his injuries in the ambulance en route to Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital. Post-mortems are being conducted at the same facility.

This tragic incident is a grim reminder of a similar mishap in April 2023, when five young men drowned during the theerthavari festival at the Dharmalingeshwarar Temple in Nanganallur, Chennai. In that case, a participant slipped into the water, and four others jumped in to save him—resulting in a mass drowning.

