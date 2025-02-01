Chennai, February 1: A 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by traffic police and was arrested along with a 16-year-old boy and his mother under the POCSO Act. Based on the girl’s statement, the Mylapore all-women police filed charges and arrested the policeman, the boy, and his mother under the POCSO Act. All three were taken into judicial custody.

The arrested policeman, Raman, was employed as a driver for a traffic police inspector. On January 25, he came across a 13-year-old girl from Rajasthan sleeping on a platform outside a church in Mylapore. He asked the girl where she was from, and she lied, saying she had come to visit a friend. After not finding her friend at home, she ended up sleeping on the pavement. The constable promised to take her to her mother, who lives alone with her in Chennai. Chennai Shocker: Men in Car With DMK Flag Chase, Threaten To Attack Women on East Coast Road; Booked After Video Goes Viral.

The girl begged the policeman not to take her home, so he instead took her to the Fore Shore Estate police station. However, he stopped the vehicle nearby and asked her to wait briefly at a police booth. After a short while, he returned and sexually assaulted her. When the girl screamed for help, he allowed her to leave the booth. Later, she went back home. That same day, her mother, deciding to marry her off to a relative in Rajasthan, began making arrangements. Upon learning of her mother’s plan, the girl ran away from home and went to her boyfriend’s house in Kandivali. Chennai Shocker: Man Switches Identity With Brother, Deceives Police for 20 Years Leading to Wrongful Conviction of Sibling in Tamil Nadu; Accused Finally Caught.

The boy’s mother, who did not inform the girl’s family or the authorities, suggested that her son take the girl to a relative's house in Cuddalore, as he intended to marry her. The two stayed there for three days before a police team rescued the girl, acting on her mother's complaint filed on Friday. The Mylapore police arrested the boy for raping the girl with the promise of marriage, and his mother was arrested for assisting him.

