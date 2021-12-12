Chennai, December 12: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly stabbed his seven-year-old girl on Wednesday after he had a fight with his wife in Tamil Nadu’s capital city Chennai. The accused has been identified as 34-year-old Radhakrishnan. His wife, Lavanya, works as a nurse at a private hospital. At the time of the incident, she was on her duty. Chennai Shocker: Woman Buries ‘Soothsayer’ Husband Alive in Perumbakam To Attain Immortality for Him.

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. According to a report published in IndiaToday, on the day of the incident, when the accused came and asked about Lavanya from his daughter. When the girl could not give a proper answer, Radhakrishnan became angry and stabbed his daughter to death with a kitchen knife.

The accused escaped from the spot, leaving the girl in a pool of blood. The neighbours heard the cries of the child and reached the accused’s house. They rushed the girl to a hospital. However, the girl was declared brought dead by the doctors of the hospital. A complaint has been lodged against the accused. Chennai Shocker: Woman Gives Sleeping Pills Inside Dosa to Husband, Strangles Him to Death.

On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered against Radhakrishnan. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the accused. The police have initiated a detailed investigation into the matter.

