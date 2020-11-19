New Delhi, November 19: On the eve of Chhath Puja, a major festival observed by North Indian-origin citizens across the nation, President Ram Nath Kovind extended his greetings to the nation. In a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the citizens were appealed to adhere to the COVID-19 protocol during their celebrations. Happy Chhath Puja 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Surya Dev & Chhathi Maiya Photos, Wallpapers & Messages to Wish on Chhath Mahaparv.

Kovind, in his message, also appealed to the devotees that the message of "preserving nature" should be implored. The festival, he said, is based on showing reverence to the nature.

"President Ram Nath Kovind sent his greetings for Chhath today. He stressed upon the reverence given to nature on this day including worshipping the Sun as a god. He implored Indians to resolve to preserve nature and to celebrate with sensitivities of COVID-19," the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement read.

On the day of Chhath Puja, mass congregational pujas are annually organised alongside waterbodies. This year, however, several states have barred the devotees from holding the public pujas, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and other major cities, permissions were not granted to hold Chhath Puja this year, as health experts had warned of a possibility of mass transmission of the virus due to the convening of large congregations.

