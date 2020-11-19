Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu festival celebrated with grand celebrations in the North Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. It falls on Kartik Shukla Paksha Shashthi which falls six days after Diwali. Chhath Puja 2020 falls on November 20. The day is celebrated by following various rituals, traditions and customary practices. Those celebrating the occasion wish each other by sending Happy Chhath Puja wishes and messages. They also send Chhath Puja WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Surya Dev & Chhathi Maiya Photos, Wallpapers, HD Images, Instagram Stories and Messages. While COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed many festivities, you can send these wishes to stir up the festive spirit in everyone. You can also check out Bhojpuri Happy Chhath Puja 2020 messages, GIF images and SMS to send on Chhath Mahaparv.

People fast during Chhath Puja by following various rituals and customs. They dedicate the day to worship the Chhathi Maiya and Sun God Surya. However, festivities have been reduced this year to avoided the spread of coronavirus. Hence, you could greet your near and dear ones of the occasion by sending thoughtful wishes on the festival. As the festival nears, send these WhatsApp Messages and GIF greetings and don't let the celebratory fervour go down. Chhath Puja 2020 Start & End Dates: When Is Nahay-Khay, Lohanda-Kharna, Sandhya & Usha Arghya? Full Schedule, Shubh Muhurat & Puja Vidhi, Here Is Everything to Know About the Sun God Festival.

Chhath Puja Messages (Photo Credits; File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Offer Arghya to Sun God and Thank Him for Giving Sunlight to Earth and Maintain the Balance of the Environment. Happy Chhath Puja

Happy Chhath Puja Messages (Photo Credits; File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: All That Exists Was Born from the Sun There Is Nothing Apart from It. Offer Prayers to the Sun God! Happy Chhath Puja.

Happy Chhath Puja Greetings (Photo Credits; File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chhath Puja Ka Sundar Tyohar, Tyohar Hai Aanand ka, Tyohar Hai Prarthna Ka, Tyohar Hai Apne Hindustan ka, Happy Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja Wishes (Photo Credits; File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: May This Chhath Puja Bring Blessings and Happiness Your Way, May All Your Dreams Come True And All Evils Shed Away, Happy Chhath Puja

Happy Chhath Puja Wishes (Photo Credits; File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy Chhath Puja, Let's Celebrate the Victories in Life happy Chhath Puja 2020

How to Download Chhath Puja WhatsApp Stickers?

You can download Chhath Puja WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones. With WhatsApp being a widely used instant messaging platform, people use the medium to send messages and greetings on festive occasion too. We wish everyone celebrating Happy Chhath Puja.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2020 02:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).