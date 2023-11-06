Raipur, November 6: On Sunday, November 5, the first round of campaigning came to an end ahead of Chhattisgarh Assembly 2023. Twenty of the ninety Assembly seats will be up for election in the first phase on November 7, and the remaining seventy seats in the second phase on November 17. December 3 is when the votes will be counted. A total of twenty constituencies that will be voting on Tuesday are located in four districts—Rajnandgaon, Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, Kabirdham, and Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai—as well as seven districts in the Bastar division, which happens to be devastated by the Naxal issue.

There are 223 contenders in the first round, 25 of them are female.

In the first round, a number of prominent members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are involved, including Deepak Baij, the state president of the Congress from Chitrakot, and former chief minister Raman Singh from Rajanandgaon. Sitapur Election 2023: Congress Fields Amarjeet Bhagat Against BJP's Rajkumar Toppo in Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls, Know Polling Date, Result and History.

Steps To Check Name in Voter List

People are required to visit the official website of the ECI to check their name(s) in the voter list. Once on the ECI website, enter one's details, including name, age, name of assembly constituency, district, and state, or check one's name by entering EPIC or voter ID number.

How To Vote?

The voter must visit the polling station on the day of the election. At the polling booth, an official will cross-check the voter's name on the voter list and their ID proof. Post this, another official will ink the voter's finger and hand a slip before taking their signature on a register (Form 17A). After all this, voters can exercise their right to vote by pressing the ballot button for the candidate/party they want to vote for or pressing None of the Above (NOTA). Assembly Elections 2023 Dates: Election Commission Declares Polling Schedule for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

Steps To Search One's Polling Booth

Visit the official website of the National Voter's Service Portal at nvsp.in On the homepage, click on the link 'Know Your' to open the location A new page will open Enter using your 'EPIC No', i.e., the voter ID number Next, click on the 'Search' button The page will display the booth name and details of booth-level officers (BLO)

Notably, with just four Assembly elections under its belt, Chhattisgarh is a very young state. 2003 saw the first one take place. Parties such as the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) secured one to three seats each in the four elections. Still, the primary contest was between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC).

