17 October: Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel chaired the cabinet meeting today at his residence office and following important decisions were taken in the meeting:

Cabinet has decided that in three months of October, November and December 2022, additional food grains will be provided on the ration cards of the state scheme (except normal ration cards) equivalent to the foodgrain entitlement under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

Similarly, an important decision was taken to distribute the regular monthly food grains for the month of October at the prescribed consumer rate, whereas in November and December 2022, quantity of rice entitled under the state scheme (except normal ration cards) would be distributed free of cost. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Releases Rs 1866.39 Crore to Beneficiaries of Three Ambitious Schemes.

In the meeting, Cabinet finalized the policy of paddy and maize procurement on support price and custom milling in Kharif marketing year 2022-23. Under this policy, paddy will be procured in the state at support price from November 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023. Similarly, maize will be procured from November 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023.

Regarding the implementation of Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, it was decided that like Kharif year-2021, farmers should be provided input assistance under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana in Kharif year-2022 as well.

Besides, the Cabinet has also decided to provide input assistance for the sugarcane crop from Kharif-2021, on the basis of registration and ‘girdawari’ under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana.

Permission has been given to implement the provision of input aid worth Rs 10000 per acre on taking other crops instead of paddy on the paddy-acquired area for the same Kharif season.

There is a provision of input assistance of Rs 10,000 per acre for three years for doing plantation on the paddy-acquired area. Cabinet has decided that a beneficiary will not be eligible for registration on the same acreage/khasra for the next three years, after the expiry of three years of input aid eligibility.

In relation to the implementation of the sugarcane incentive scheme, it was decided that the remaining sugarcane incentive amount of Rs 11.99 crore would be paid for the sugarcane crushing year 2020-21. In addition, Cabinet has also decided to the bonus of sugarcane crushing year 2021-22 would be adjusted with the exchange grant provided under Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana, and the remaining about after the adjustment would be provided to the farmers.

Cabinet has approved the draft amendment in the Transport (Forest Produce) Rules 2001 to implement the National Transit Pass System (NTPS) in the state of Chhattisgarh. As per the amendments, the electronic transit pass or no-objection certificate issued through the online National Transit Pass System will now be valid in the entire state of Chhattisgarh. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Urges Officials To Speed Up Crackdown on Fraud Chit Fund Firms.

Cabinet has approved the proposed policy draft for setting up higher educational institutions in the state under public-private partnership to increase the state's gross admission ratio in the field of higher education and to provide quality education facilities to the youth of backward and extremely backward areas of the state.

Cabinet has granted permission to extend the validity of government guarantee (amount of Rs.14,700 crore) given by the state government to Chhattisgarh State Co-operative Marketing Federation Limited by one year till 31 October 2023 for the procurement of paddy in Kharif marketing year 2021-22.

The draft of Chhattisgarh Consumer Welfare Fund Rules-2022 was approved. In the same sequence, decision has been taken to establish a State Consumer Welfare Fund and set up a Rs 20 crore (corpus) fund for consumer welfare contribution in the ratio of 75:25 by the Central and State Governments. For this, a contribution of Rs 5 crore will be given by the state government.

Cabinet has decided to provide one time exemption in the provision of not being allowed to appear for more than two times in the limited departmental competitive examination for the post of Excise Sub-Inspector to be conducted by the Excise Department.

Cabinet has decided to provide relaxation of two years for the qualifying service period prescribed for promotion to the post of Special Commissioner of State Tax only once in 5 years.

Cabinet has decided to approve the pay scale of the post of promotion of administrative officer under the Directorate of Health Services equivalent to the post of direct recruitment from the date of eligibility of Matrix Level-12, similar to how it is in the Department of Medical Education.