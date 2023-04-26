Raipur, April 26: Eleven policemen, including a driver, were killed in a blast triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday. As per available information, a police team was patrolling in the Aranpur police station area when it had an encounter with Maoists during which they blew up the police's patrol vehicle.

Sources said that the incident occurred when the police team went to rescue some policemen who were stranded due to rain. Naxal Attack in Chhattisgarh: 10 Policemen Killed in Blast in Dantewada, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Assures All Possible Help to CM Bhupesh Baghel.

Watch Video: 11 Policemen Killed in IED Blast Triggered by Maoists in Dantewada

#WATCH | Visuals from the spot in Dantewada where 10 DRG jawans and one civilian driver lost their lives in an IED attack by naxals. #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/GD8JJIbEt2 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel posted on Twitter: "News of 10 DRG (District Reserve Guard) personnel and one driver, being killed in IED attack by naxals in Dantewada is saddening. The jawans were in the area for an anti-Naxal operation." The Chief Minister prayed for peace to the departed souls.

