Child Porn Consumption Increased in Kerala During Coronavirus Lockdown; Police Identify 300 People For Sharing Child Sexual Abusive Content

Image used for representational purpose only | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram, April 20: There has been a drastic increase in child pornography consumption in a Kerala during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. The Kerala Police on Saturday identified 300 people who have uploaded and downloaded child pornographic content using the internet. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Manoj Abraham is leading the Countering Child Sexual Exploitation (CCSE) team of the Kerala Police. Child Porn Consumption Spikes Amid Lockdown, Maharashtra Home Minister Says Trend Shows Huge Presence of Paedophiles.

According to a report published in CNN News18, several groups have been formed to share Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) on social media platforms, including Telegram and WhatsApp. Eight such groups on Telegram have been shut down. Police are trying to identify the administrators of the groups so that action can be taken against them.

Abraham told the media house, “Pedophiles find it easy to target children who are spending more time online and are increasingly lonely or anxious because of the lockdown. In several online chat rooms, the demand for such content has increased drastically.” He also appealed to parents to their children’s online activities. However, due to the lockdown, the police are facing difficulty to nab the culprits. Shocking! Child Porn Demand Rises, Traffic From India on Pornhub Up by 95% Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Says Study.

Meanwhile, there also has been a huge spike in child porn consumption during the lockdown period in Maharashtra. According to the state Home Minister, the increase in child porn consumption shows the huge presence of paedophiles, child rapists and child pornography addicts online. Last week, the Indian Child Protection Fund (ICPF) also said that the demand for child pornographic material (also referred to as Child Sexual Abuse Material) has been rising during the lockdown period.