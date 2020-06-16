Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Colonel Santosh Babu Was The Indian Army Officer Killed in Face-Off Against China, Scores Pay Tribute

News Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 07:57 PM IST
Colonel Santosh Babu | File Image | (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, June 16: Colonel Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar Regiment, was among the three Indian Army personnel killed in line of action against China. The identities of the two soldiers who lost their lives along with him was yet to be released. Col Babu was a resident of Suryapet district in Telangana and was the only child of his parents. India-China Face-Off: Congress Says Entire Country Stands as One, Asks Modi Govt to Shun 'Secrecy or Silence'.

The deceased Army officer is survived by his wife, two children and mother. The family members was struck by grief on being informed about his death. "I am proud of his martyrdom, but also pained as he was my only son," the bereaved mother was reported as saying.

The Colonel was involved in the face-off with Chinese soldiers at Galwan Valley last night. His death was confirmed in a statement issued by the Indian Army on Tuesday.

Scores Pay Tribute

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha Expresses Sorrow

IPS Dipanshu Kabra Pays Tribute

Major Surendra Poonia Pained by Demise

BJP Leader Y Satya Kumar Hails Martyrdom

The statement issued by Army earlier today confirmed their demise, while stating that casualties were also incurred by the Chinese side. No confirmation from official sources on either sides was received on whether any Chinese soldier was also killed in the violent face-off.

The incident comes amid a prolonged row between Indian and Chinese forces at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern sector of Ladakh. Talks are underway using military and diplomatic channels to defuse the tensions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 07:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

