Colonel Santosh Babu Was The Indian Army Officer Killed in Face-Off Against China, Scores Pay Tribute

New Delhi, June 16: Colonel Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar Regiment, was among the three Indian Army personnel killed in line of action against China. The identities of the two soldiers who lost their lives along with him was yet to be released. Col Babu was a resident of Suryapet district in Telangana and was the only child of his parents. India-China Face-Off: Congress Says Entire Country Stands as One, Asks Modi Govt to Shun 'Secrecy or Silence'.

The deceased Army officer is survived by his wife, two children and mother. The family members was struck by grief on being informed about his death. "I am proud of his martyrdom, but also pained as he was my only son," the bereaved mother was reported as saying.

The Colonel was involved in the face-off with Chinese soldiers at Galwan Valley last night. His death was confirmed in a statement issued by the Indian Army on Tuesday.

Scores Pay Tribute

My deepest condolences to the family of Martyr Colonel Santosh Babu from Suryapet -Telangana, the Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar regiment. Alongwith him, two other martyrs laid down their lives. My deepest condolences to their families as well. — Sridhar Babu Duddilla (@OffDSB) June 16, 2020

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha Expresses Sorrow

3 Indians including our BraveHeart Colonel B Santosh Babu from Suryapet district Telangana was Martyed in conflict at #IndiaChinaBorder Blood Is Boiling with Anger at this arrogant act from China. They will be slippered in the face. BOYCOTT CHINESE GOODS starting with tiktok🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/4VR5Spt9R5 — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) June 16, 2020

IPS Dipanshu Kabra Pays Tribute

Big Salute to Colonel Santosh Babu & 2 Bravehearts of 16 Bihar who laid down their life on the line of duty at #GalwanValley. Nation will never forget the chivalrous #Galwan Yoddhas. Rich Tributes. — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) June 16, 2020

Major Surendra Poonia Pained by Demise

Yesterday Colonel Santosh Babu laid down his life fighting for our motherland at #GalwanValley against Chinese. You are our Hero. ॐ शांति 🙏 Tribute & Salute 👏🌺 He is survived by wife,2 kids-a daughter & a son. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gaoz4fsjvv — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) June 16, 2020

BJP Leader Y Satya Kumar Hails Martyrdom

The son of Telangana soil Colonel Santosh Babu was a lion hearted officer who did not allow China to capture an inch of his motherland Generations to come will remember & cherish his valour The entire nation bows in respect for the Martyr Vande Mataram!🙏 #IndiaChinaFaceOff pic.twitter.com/9LqekK9CVm — Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) June 16, 2020

The statement issued by Army earlier today confirmed their demise, while stating that casualties were also incurred by the Chinese side. No confirmation from official sources on either sides was received on whether any Chinese soldier was also killed in the violent face-off.

The incident comes amid a prolonged row between Indian and Chinese forces at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern sector of Ladakh. Talks are underway using military and diplomatic channels to defuse the tensions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 07:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).