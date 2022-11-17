Delhi, November 17: In a goof up that is likely to cause huge embarrassment to Congress party and Rahul Gandhi, the Nepalese National Anthem was played instead of Indian National Anthem during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The incident took place on November 16. The video of the incident was caught on camera and is now going viral on social media.

Watch Viral Video:

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when Rahul Gandhi reached Washim, Maharashtra during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, where he gave an almost 30-minute speech. After the speech, he announced that ‘Rashtriya Geet’ would be played, and the Congress leader managing the stage echoed him. Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Only Congress Can Protect Constitution Which Is Under Constant Attack From BJP’

BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi After Video Goes Viral:

The viral video shows the congress party leaders including Rahul Gandhi assemble for the national anthem, but to everyone's surprise and embarrassment, the national anthem of Nepal starts playing. After several seconds, the leaders realise that the Anthem which is playing is of Nepal and not India’s. Rahul Gandhi Beats Drum at Cultural Show Hingoli During Bharat Jodo Yatra (Watch Video)

Music played for a few seconds as the leaders present on the stage took their place. Then Rahul Gandhi gestured to the leaders after realising the goof up and the music was stopped.

It is also important to note that while the people on stage including Rahul Gandhi asked to play ‘Rashtriya Geet’ or the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’, it appears they actually meant to play ‘Rashtra Gaan’ or the National Anthem, ‘Jana Gana Mana’. BJP leaders attacked Congress party and Rahul Gandhi for this mistake. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is presently in Akola district.

