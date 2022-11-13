Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday evening tried his hand on drum with artists at a cultural show in Kalamnuri, Hingoli district in Maharashtra during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. The Congress leader targeted the state and Central governments over the shifting of mega projects like the Vedanta-Foxconn and the Tata Airbus from Maharashtra to poll-bound Gujarat. Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi-Led March Takes One-day Break in Maharashtra; to Proceed to Washim on November 14.

Rahul Gandhi Beats Drum:

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tries his hand on drum with artists at a cultural show in Kalamnuri, Hingoli district in Maharashtra during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (Source: AICC) pic.twitter.com/oIKLnscM1g — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)