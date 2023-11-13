New Delhi, November 13: In an urgent three-page complaint addressed to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has alleged severe mental pressure and harassment by jail authorities allegedly operating under the instructions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain.

Chandrashekhar has claimed that associates of Kejriwal have been sending threat messages to his family, pressuring him to surrender saved data and a pen drive to DIG Prison, Mandoli, or the jail's law officer. He has said that the threats include potential harm, poisoning, and a grave end if he fails to comply. Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Wishes Bollywood Actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Her Birthday, Promises To Celebrate Together in Future.

The message also threatened if I did not compromise with Mr. Kejriwal, Satyender Jain, then I would be transferred to Jail-13, Mandoli and meet my end fate," Chandrashekhar's letter read. He claimed that despite filing complaints with the CBI, the threatening messages persist.

"Now as I refused to succumb to the threats as mentioned in the threat message, I have been shifted to jail-13, Mandoli where close associate officers of Mr. Satyendar Jain are posted namely Mr. Ved Prakash Superintendent, Mr. Sunil Asst. Superintendent, Mr. RN Meena and others," the letter says.

Chandrashekhar expressed fear for his safety, seeking a transfer to a jail outside the influence of Kejriwal and the AAP Government. He has requested the urgent constitution of a High-Powered Committee headed by the Home Secretary to record his statement on oath and affidavit, emphasising the potential danger he faces. ED Files Chargesheet Against Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in Another Case of Extortion and Money Laundering.

The complaint, addressed to the L-G through his advocate Anant Malik, included screenshots of the recent threat messages and a copy of the complaint filed before the CBI. Chandrashekhar concluded by imploring the L-G for swift intervention, citing the imminent risk he perceives due to his association with Kejriwal and his awareness of alleged criminal activities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2023 04:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).