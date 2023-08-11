New Delhi, August 11: In yet another love letter, incarcerated alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has wished Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on her birthday on Friday, promising her of celebrating together in the future.

Addressing the actress as his "baby girl", Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged at Delhi's Mandoli jail, wrote: "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday. May God bless you, my Baby Girl. Your Birthday is the happiest day of every year in my life. In fact, it means more to me than my own birthday. You are becoming even more beautiful and youthful with each passing day. I am missing you immensely; you have no idea." The letter was released through his lawyer Anant Malik on Friday morning. Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Writes to Delhi L-G VK Saxena; Claims To Have Funded Lavish Furnishings in CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Residence, Seeks Investigation.

"I miss the moments of gifting you exotic flowers and, most importantly, our magical hugs, and sharing cake. Baby, I truly hope you like my birthday gift. I understand that no material possessions like gold, diamonds, or pearls can bring you more happiness than realizing your dream of building shelters for animals," he further wrote. It however, remains to be seen what the "birthday gift" is .

Chandrashekhar also included a handmade greeting card with the note: "Baby, the attached greeting has been crafted by my own hands. I have captured a few significant memories that I miss on this beautiful day of yours. All this turbulence is on the brink of conclusion, my dear. Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Files Petition Seeking Transfer of Case to Another Judge; Judicial Custody Extended Till March 31.

"Next year, we will celebrate your birthday together, and I promise to make it exceptionally special. The world will surely envy. Baby, my Bomma, you're a superstar and profoundly special. You are the best thing that has ever happened in my life. Cherish this day, wear only that lovely smile. Don't fret about anything else; I am here for you… Happy Birthday, my Bomma, My Honeybee."

