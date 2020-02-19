Coronavirus: Ban on Sale of Meat Products in Ayodhya Amid Fear of COVID-19 Outbreak Revoked

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Ayodhya, February 19: The Ayodhya district administration on Wednesday withdrew an order that was issued to ban the sale of products made of meat in view of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in China. The order banning the sale of meat products was issued on February 14. Coronavirus has so far claimed over 2000 lives in China. In India, three confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in Kerala. Of them, two patients have recovered. Coronavirus Turns People Into Zombies? Malaysia's Health Ministry Dispels 'Walking Dead' Rumour.

The sale of meat products was prohibited within limits of the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Notably, it has not been established if the deadly virus is spreading through meat consumption. Social media platforms are flooded with misinformation about the coronavirus outbreak in China. One of the most widely-shared conspiracies is that the coronavirus reached humans due to the eating habits of the Chinese people. Coronavirus Outbreak: Conspiracy Theories Floating on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp About Deadly Virus Spread.

A video went viral showing a woman eating a dish made of bats. In the video, the woman was heard saying that the cooked bat tastes like chicken meat. However, fact-checking websites found that the video was old and had no link with the coronavirus outbreak.