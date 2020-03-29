Coronavirus Cases in India Cross 1,000-Mark, Rise to 1024; 29 Dead Due to COVID-19

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 29: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India crossed 1,000 on Sunday. According to data provided by the Health Ministry, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 reached 1,024. Out of the total confirmed cases, 96 people have been recovered from the disease, while 29 people lost their lives. Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 29 as 45-Year-Old Man, Who Tested Positive For COVID-19, Dies in Buldhana; Eighth Casualty in Maharashtra.

At present, there are 899 confirmed cases in the country. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state, where 186 people were tested positive, and eight people also lost their lives, followed by Kerala. In the southern state of the country, until now, 182 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported. Meanwhile, no cases have been reported from Assam till now. Delhi Government to Pay House Rent of Migrant Labourers During Coronavirus Lockdown, Arvind Kejriwal Urges Workers to 'Stay Wherever They Are'.

ANI's Tweet:

Total number of #COVID19 positive cases rise to 1024 in India (including 901 active cases, 96 cured/discharged/migrated people and 27 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/ACfXl8xRNq — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2020

To avoid the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day countrywide lockdown. India will remain under complete shutdown till April 14. The Central and state government assured people that there would not be any shortage of essential food items in the country. Catch all the live updates of coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

Coronavirus, which originated in China’s Wuhan, has now spread across more than 150 countries. Globally, the death-toll crossed 25,000 due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The maximum number of deaths were reported in Italy, where over 10,000 people lost their lives.