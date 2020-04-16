Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 12,380, Death Toll Due to COVID-19 Jumps to 414

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 16: India's COVID-19 tally jumped to 12, 380 on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Of these, 10,477 are active cases while 1,488 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 414 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry.

Till Wednesday, the total cases included 2,687 from Maharashtra, followed by Delhi (1,561), Tamil Nadu (1,204), Rajasthan (1,005), Madhya Pradesh (987), Uttar Pradesh (735), Gujarat (695), Telangana (647), Andhra Pradesh (503) and Kerala (387).

Here's the tweet:

India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 12,380 (including 10,477 active cases, 1489 cured/discharged/migrated and 414 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/wxRWRTCMp2 — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases, India has ramped up testing. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) stated that a total of 2,74,599 samples were tested for Coronavirus detection as on Wednesday with 28,941 samples tested one a single day on April 15. It issued a list of 176 government laboratories and 78 private laboratories for COVID-19 testing.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry classified 170 hotspot districts in the Red Zone in the country, while 207 non-hotspot districts with clusters and non-infected districts have been classified as Green Zone. The Centre has named hotspot districts as Red Zone as it needs to have focused attention in these areas reporting a large number of COVID-19 cases and high growth rate.