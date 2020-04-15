India Tests 28,941 Samples For Coronavirus Today, Highest So Far; 2,74,599 Samples From 2,58,730 Individuals Tested Till April 15, Says ICMR

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 15: A total of 28,941 samples were tested in India for coronavirus on Wednesday. It was the highest number of samples which were tested in a single day in India. Out of the total samples, 953 were tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 2,74,599 samples from 2,58,730 individuals have been tested so far. The rate of coronavirus testing in India has increased in the last few days. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 11,933 As 1,118 People Tested Positive For COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 392.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said, “Total 2,74,599 samples from 2,58,730 individuals have been tested as on 9 PM today. 11,297 individuals confirmed COVID-19 positive among suspected cases & contacts of known positive cases. 28,941 samples reported today, of which 953 tested positive.” MyLab Discovery's First 'Made In India' COVID-19 Test Kit Gets Commercial Approval.

ANI's Tweet:

Total 2,74,599 samples from 2,58,730 individuals have been tested as on 9 PM today. 11297 individuals confirmed #COVID19 positive among suspected cases&contacts of known positive cases. 28941 samples reported today, of which 953 tested positive: Indian Council of Medical Research pic.twitter.com/MBGNxhQvqt — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

According to a report published in Business Standard, Maharashtra has conducted the highest number of tests on an absolute basis, Delhi tops the charts with the highest COVID-19 tests on a per-capita basis. India has also ordered four lakh Rapid testing kits from China. The first consignment of COVID-19 kits from the neighbouring country will reach India this week. India Will Receive First Consignment of Coronavirus Rapid Test Kits From China on April 15, Says ICMR.

These rapid test kits will be useful in combating coronavirus as results of samples will be out within 30 minutes. The Indian government has also given approval to Indian firms to manufacture rapid test kits in the country to ramp COVID-19 testing.

Meanwhile, India witnessed a rise of 1,118 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. Till now, 11,933 people have been tested positive for COVID in the country. The death toll also increased to 392. Maharashtra is the worst-hit country. Over 2,700 people have been tested positive for coronavirus in this western state of India so far. Over 180 people also lost their lives in Maharashtra alone.