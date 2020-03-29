Coronavirus Death Toll in India Climbs to 23 After COVID-19 Patient Dies in Gujarat

Coronavirus cases | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 29: A 45-year-old man who had tested positive for coronavirus died in Gujarat on Sunday, taking the death toll to 23 in India. The coronavirus-infected deceased was suffering from diabetes. Gujarat has so far recorded five deaths due to coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. Maharashtra has reported the highest deaths in the country - five. Karnataka, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh recorded two deaths each. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates on March 29.

One each death due to coronavirus was reported from Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, Telangana, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has not entered into a stage where random testings are necessitated. The disease is still in "stage 2" - where infectious cases are of those who either returned from abroad or came in contact with foreign returnees. Cat Tests Positive For Coronavirus in Belgium After Being Infected by Owner.

The authorities are taking all possible measures to prevent coronavirus from transcending into "stage 3" in India. At the "stage 3", the new cases are no longer linked to foreign returnees. The disease then turns into a community outbreak -- multiplying exponentially with human-to-human interaction. The global death toll due to coronavirus has crossed 30,000, with over six lakh being treated across the world.

Italy remained the worst-hit country amid the coronavirus outbreak. As of Saturday, the total number of infections, fatalities and recoveries rose to 92,472. According to data released by Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), there were more than 121,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, with 2,010 deaths.