Coronavirus Death Toll India Jumps to 40 After Six COVID-19 Patients, Who Attended Religious Function at Delhi's Nizamuddin, Die in Telangana

Hyderabad, March 30: The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 40 on Monday, as six people who had attended Tablighi Jammat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area earlier this month died due to coronavirus. The deceased attended the religious gathering which took place in the Nizamuddin from March 13-15. Telangana Chief Minister’s Office also released an official statement regarding the death of six people. Government Intensifies Search For People Who Met Islamic Preachers of Tablighi Jammat, Over 500 Quarantined To Avoid Spread of COVID-19.

Out of six, two people died at the Gandhi Hospital and one each at the Apollo Hospital and Global Hospital in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the remaining two deaths were reported in Nizamabad and Gadwal districts of the state. Earlier, the Telangana government had appealed to the residents of the state to inform the authorities about the whereabouts of the people who attended the religious function in Nizamuddin. Delhi police Isolate Markaz building in Nizamuddin as 163 Suspected COVID-19 Patients Admitted to Hospitals After Attending Religious Function, AAP Govt Demands Strict Action.

Telangana CMO tweeted, “Six people from Telangana who attended a religious congregation at Markaz in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi from 13-15 March succumbed after they contracted #Coronavirus. Two died in Gandhi Hospital while one each died in Apollo Hospital, Global Hospital, Nizamabad and Gadwal.” Baldev Singh, Who Died Due to COVID-19 in Punjab, Met Hundreds; District Admin Locks Down Village.

According to reports, more than 2,000 people, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the Tablighi Jammat. Even after the congregation was over, many people continued to stay at the Markaz of the Jammat. Panic gripped the area after a large number of people in the area started showing the symptoms of COVID-19. The first COVID-19 patient from Srinagar who died on March 26 had reportedly travelled with this group to several states, including Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, for attending religious functions. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government asked the Delhi police to register an FIR against the Maulana of the Markaz. The Delhi government said, “It has come to our knowledge that administrators of Nizamuddin Markaz violated Coronavirus Lockdown conditions and now several positive cases have been found. Strong action would be taken against those in charge of this establishment,” Meanwhile, authorities arranged buses for taking people of the Nizamuddin area for a check-up to different hospitals.