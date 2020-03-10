Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 Count Reaches 47, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab Report First Cases

Coronavirus Outbreak in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi/Mumbai, March 9: Six new cases of coronavirus infections were reported in India, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 47. Of these six, two people tested positive for coronavirus or COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Pune, while Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh reported one case each. Out of the total 47 cases, three patients from Kerala that were confirmed positive for coronavirus in February, have recovered and were discharged from the hospital.

In Pune, two people who had travelled to Dubai tested positive for coronavirus. These are the first two cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra. The two patients were being treated at Naidu hospital. In Karnataka, a man in Bengaluru, who returned from the United States via Dubai on March 1, tested positive for coronavirus. His kid, wife and a colleague who travelled to the US with him have been quarantined. "A total of 2666 people may have come in contact with the person who has tested positive for coronavirus," state Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar told news agency ANI.

Punjab on Monday registered the first positive coronavirus case in a person who returned from Italy last week along with his family. "The man who returned to Amritsar from Milan has tested positive for coronavirus. He landed at the Amritsar International Airport via Delhi on March 4 along with his two family members," Principal Secretary Anurag Aggarwal told the media. The patient belongs to Hoshiarpur town and has been hospitalised in Guru Nanak Dev Hospital where he is responding to treatment along with his son.

During the day, Kerala reported its ninth positive coronavirus case. A three-year-old girl, who arrived at the Kochi airport with parents from Italy on March 7, tested positive. Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts are on high alert as this was the sixth positive coronavirus case in the last two days. Delhi and Uttar Pradesh registered one case each. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 9,41,717 passengers have been screened at airports across the country. Coronavirus Scare: Beating Retreat Ceremony at Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab Suspended Till Further Orders to Contain Spread.

The ministry has urged people to reveal clearly about their travel history and fill the details in self-declaration forms properly. The Special Secretary of the Health Ministry Sanjeeva Kumar also clarified that the patient from Murshidabad, West Bengal was tested negative for COVID-19 and hence, so far no death has been reported due to COVID-19 in the country.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan continues to monitor and review the status, actions taken and future preparedness of the States as well as the Union Territories. The health ministry further appealed to the people to follow the Do's and Don'ts, coughing etiquette, hand-washing and avoid large gatherings, in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus in India. (With IANS inputs)