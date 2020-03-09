Coronavirus in India: First COVID-19 Case Reported in Karnataka, Holidays Declared in Bengaluru Schools

Coronavirus Outbreak in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bengaluru, March 9: Karnataka on Monday confirmed the first coronavirus case, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in India to 44. According to Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, a resident of Bengaluru tested positive for coronavirus. The person has travel history to the US. Following the development, the government declared holidays in all primary schools in Bengaluru for an indefinite period. Coronavirus Threat: Government Sets Up 52 Testing Centres Across India, Check State-Wise Full List Here.

In Bengaluru, kindergarten classes have also been closed as a precautionary measure because of the coronavirus cases in neighbouring Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Kerala has registered six coronavirus cases in the last two days, while one case has been reported in Tamil Nadu. Karnataka's Woman and Child Welfare Ministry also announced holidays for seven days in Anganwadis. Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Sunday. Coronavirus Scare: Beating Retreat Ceremony at Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab Suspended Till Further Orders to Contain Spread.

This includes one from Ernakulam in Kerala, one from Delhi, one from Uttar Pradesh, and a COVID-19 case from Jammu was confirmed on Sunday. Of the 44 confirmed cases in India, three patients from Kerala that were confirmed positive in February, have recovered and were discharged from the hospital. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 9,41,717 passengers have been screened at airports across the country.

The ministry has urged people to reveal clearly about their travel history and fill the details in self-declaration forms properly. The Special Secretary of the Health Ministry Sanjeeva Kumar also clarified that the patient from Murshidabad, West Bengal was tested negative for COVID-19 and hence, so far no death has been reported due to COVID-19 in the country.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan continues to monitor and review the status, actions taken and future preparedness of the States as well as the Union Territories. Also, Secretary (HFW) is reviewing the situation with States/UTs on a regular basis. The health ministry further appealed to the people to follow the Do's and Don'ts, coughing etiquette, hand-washing and avoid large gatherings, in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus in India. (With IANS inputs)