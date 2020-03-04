Coronavirus in India: Italian Tourist's Wife in Jaipur Also Tests Positive for COVID-19, Samples Sent to NIV in Pune For Another Test

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixnio)

Jaipur, March 4: The Italian national who landed in Jaipur last month, was confirmed to be suffering from the deadly virus after his samples were sent for testing for the third time on Tuesday. According to a Times of India report, his wife too has been tested positive for COVID-19 in screening at Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital. The health authorities in Rajasthan are now worried that the 69-year-old Italian man and his wife may have put a lot of people at the risk of COVID-19 as they visited several tourist destinations.

According to a PTI report, her samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for another test. The reports are expected to come on Wednesday. The Italian couple has been kept in isolation at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital. The hotels have been asked to inform the health department in case any tourist falls sick. Coronavirus in India: Crew Member of Cargo Ship Suspected of Suffering From COVID-19 Shifted to Hospital in Cuttack.

Crew Member of Cargo Ship in Cuttack Tested Positive

The Paradip Port Trust authorities have informed that a crew member of a cargo ship suspected of suffering from coronavirus was shifted to a hospital in Cuttack.

Passengers From Italy & Iran to be Screened at Indian Airports

In a bid to prevent the spread of 'COVID 19', the government said passengers arriving from Italy and Iran will now also be screened for novel coronavirus infection at India's airports.

Noida Schools Shut Fearing Infection

Two schools in Noida have been shut and their exams have been postponed following the coronavirus scare in Delhi-NCR region. The schools have been shut as a precautionary measure after the Delhi patient, father of a student of the Noida school was tested positive of COVID-19 on Monday.

Coronavirus Death Toll:

World health officials have said that the mortality rate for COVID-19 is 3.4 percent globally, which is higher than previous estimates of about 2 percent. More than 92,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide and the number of deaths from the virus has reached 3,110 globally.