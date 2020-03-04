Coronavirus in India: Crew Member of Cargo Ship Suspected of Suffering From COVID-19 Shifted to Hospital in Cuttack

Medical staff at a hospital isolation ward | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Odisha, March 4: Rinkesh Roy, Chairman, Paradip Port Trust has informed that a crew member of a cargo ship suspected of suffering from coronavirus was shifted to a hospital in Cuttack. According to an ANI tweet, the patient had symptoms of fever and sore throat.

In another news, the Italian national, who landed in Jaipur on February 29, was confirmed to be suffering from the deadly virus after his samples were sent for testing for the third time. Even though in the initial stages, he was found safe, but in the second testing, his sample was found to be positive for novel coronavirus. Coronavirus in India: Third Case Detected; Italian National Who Landed in Jaipur on February 29 Tests Positive.

Two Noida Schools Shut Fearing Infection After COVID-19 Patient Hosts Birthday Party for Students

Two schools in Noida have been shut following the coronavirus scare in Delhi-NCR region. The schools have been shut as a precautionary measure after the Delhi patient, father of a student of the Noida school was tested positive of COVID-19 on Monday. Reportedly, the infected patient had hosted a birthday party on Friday and many children from the school had attended the party. The children have been quarantined for 28 days.

On the other hand, the Noida school of the Shri Ram Millenium chain on Tuesday decided to postpone its annual examinations after a student's parent was tested positive with COVID-19 on Monday.

IndiGo Crew Members, Who Flew with nCoV-infected Hyderabad Resident, Placed in Home Observation

Four IndiGo crew members, who were on a Dubai-Bengaluru flight on February 20 with a coronavirus-infected Hyderabad resident, have been under home observation since March 2, the airline said on Tuesday.

Passengers From 2 More Countries to Be Screened at Indian Airports:

In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the government said passengers arriving from Italy and Iran will now also be screened for novel coronavirus infection at India's airports.

Coronavirus Death Toll:

World health officials have revised the mortality rate for COVID-19 to 3.4 percent globally, which is higher than previous estimates of about 2 percent. More than 92,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide and the number of deaths from the virus has reached 3,110 globally, according to WHO.