Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Another Positive COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Mumbai, Number Rises to 14 in State

Mumbai, March 12: Two more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Maharashtra on Thursday evening, one of them in Mumbai and other in neighbouring Thane, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said here.

It took the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state to 14.

The new coronavirus patient in Mumbai was a 65-year- old man who had returned from Dubai and his condition was somewhat critical, Tope told reporters. Coronavirus Outbreak: One More Tests Positive in Pune, Total Cases in Maharashtra Climb to 12.

The patient in Thane had traveled to France, he said. Earlier in the day, test of one person in Pune had come out positive. There are now nine confirmed coronavirus patients in Pune, three in Mumbai, one in Thane and another in Nagpur.