Mumbai, February 18: Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued fresh guidelines on Thursday. As per the guidelines, if there are more than five COVID-19 patients in a building, then it will be sealed. People not wearing masks in public places will be fined Rs 200. A circular, signed by Commissioner Iqbal Singh, was issued by the BMC in this regard.

“It has been observed in some studies that wearing of facial mask can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially to persons coming in close contact with each other apart from compulsory social distancing measures,” reported Mumbai Mirror quoting excerpt from the circular. People found violating the rule will be punishable under Section 188 of the India Penal Code. COVID-19 Lockdown to be Imposed in Amaravati District During Weekend From 8 PM on Saturday Till 7 AM on Monday Due to Rising Coronavirus Cases.

The civic body will also deploy 300 marshals to make sure that people travelling in locals are wearing masks. Stamping of positive COVID-19 patients in home quarantine will be done. The BMC said, “Stamps will be put on back of the hands of the patients staying in home quarantine. 300 marshals will be hired to keep an eye on people traveling in local trains without face mask. Besides, additional marshals will be hired to keep an eye on violators in Mumbai.”

In a bid to curb the spread of covid-19, authorities will also raid wedding halls, clubs, and restaurants etc to check if coronavirus protocols are followed. people returning from Brazil will also have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine. The civic body will increase testing in areas where more patients are found. Mumbai to go Under Lockdown Again? 'People Must Take Precautions Else We'd Head Towards Another Lockdown', Says Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

Mumbai on Thursday reported 736 COVID-19 cases, while four people succumbed to the deadly virus. Over three lakh people have contracted COVID-19 in the maximum city. Till now, 2,97,995 people have recovered so far with the recovery rate of 94 percent. Meanwhile, 20,76,093 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Maharashtra. The state has reported 51,631 deaths due to the deadly virus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2021 08:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).