Coronavirus Lockdown: Over 21,000 Camps Operational in India, Housing Over 6.6 Lakh Stranded People, Says Home Ministry

Joint Secretary in the Ministry Punya Salila Srivastava. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 30: Over 21,000 COVID-19 relief camps have been made operational in the country where more than 6.6 lakh stranded and destitute people are sheltered as of now, the Union home ministry said on Tuesday.

Punya Salila Srivastava, a joint secretary in the ministry, told reporters during a daily briefing that over 23 lakh people are also being provided food at these camps. Catch all the live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

She said the ministry was continuously monitoring the ongoing lockdown situation in coordination with the states and union territories and the situation till now has been satisfactory.

The essential supplies system is also running satisfactorily, she said, adding interstate cargo movement is also going on smoothly.

"We hope that the lockdown will be effective," Srivastava said.