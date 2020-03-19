Coronavirus Outbreak: 21-Year-Old Student From Ireland Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Confirms Health Minister C Vijayabaskar

Testing of COVID-19. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chennai, March 19: A 21-year old student from Ireland has tested positive for Coronavirus infection, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said on Thursday. In a tweet, Vijayabaskar said the student arrived here from Dublin on March 17 and was screened and home quarantined.

On March 18, the student reported to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital with symptoms of coronavirus infection. On testing his samples, the infection was confirmed on Thursday, Vijayabaskar said. Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates.

According to him, the patient is stable and is in an isolation ward in the hospital. Vijayabaskar said a total of 194,236 passengers have been screened in the state and 3,481 persons are under follow up. The number of beds in the isolation wards are 1,120 and 39 persons have been admitted.

#coronaupdate: 21 Y student from Dublin,Ireland tested positive for #Covid19. On his arrival on 17.3 @Chennai,he was screened & home quarantined.Y’day18.3 he reported to RGGH with symptoms.Samples sent for testing y’day,confirmed positive today. Pt is stable in isolation at RGGH. — Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) March 19, 2020

According to him, samples from 320 persons have been tested till date, out of which 232 turned negative and two were positive. The samples under process are 86. One person who was tested positive was treated in the hospital and later discharged.

#Corona:All 3 +ve cases in TN are imported cases from diff regions with travel histories.We identified all d 3 Pts only b’coz of stringent screening & follow up.Screening will be intensified at all ports of arrival to curtail d spread.I Urge all to extend full cooperation. #CVB — Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) March 19, 2020

Vijayabaskar said all the three coronavirus positive cases in Tamil Nadu were imported from different regions with travel histories. He said all the three were identified owing to stringent screening and follow up. Punjab Govt Orders Public Transport Shutdown From March 21 Amid COVID-19 Spread, Limits Gatherings to 20 People.

"Screening will be intensified at all ports of arrival to curtail d spread. I Urge all to extend full cooperation," Vijayabaskar tweeted.