Punjab Govt Orders Public Transport Shutdown From March 21 Amid COVID-19 Spread, Limits Gatherings to 20 People

Punjab Roadways' buses. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Chandigarh, March 19: The Congress-led Punjab government on Thursday announced to shut down public transport from March 21 untill further orders in the wake of coronavirus in the country. This new move is seen as a partial lockdown as the COVID-19 positive cases are on rise in India.

According to the latest updates, the order would be applicable to all the public and the private transport services. Apart from this, the government has also limited public gathering to 20 people from the previous order of 50. Coronavirus Scare in Punjab: 167 Suspected COVID-19 Patients Go Missing in Ludhiana.

Here's the tweet about the latest update:

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 169 on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of the 169 coronavirus cases, 151 are active, while 14 patients have been discharged, showed data available till 9 am on Thursday.

More details to follow soon.