Coronavirus Outbreak: Haryana Reports its First COVID-19 Case as Gurugram Woman With Travel History to Indonesia and Malaysia Tests Positive

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: IANS)

Gurgaon, March 17: A Gurugram woman on Monday tested positive for Coronavirus making her the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Haryana. According to the official bulletin released by the state health department, the sample of one suspected has been found positive by the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. The 26-year-old patient had recently travelled to Indonesia and Malaysia. Coronavirus in India: 5,000 Fake Hand Sanitisers Seized in Gurugram by Haryana FDA.

Initially, she was in self-isolation at home. However, after she exhibited COVID-19 symptoms, she was hospitalised on March 11. "Now, a report from the Pune's NIV lab has confirmed her to be positive for coronavirus," an official told Times of India. Coronavirus Helpline Numbers For India Released by Modi Government; Dial 1075 and 1800-112-545 for COVID-19 Related Queries.

To contain the novel coronavirus, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has announced that gyms, cinema halls, swimming pools, nightclubs and schools will remain closed till March 31. He also mentioned that exams will take place as scheduled.

In his tweet, Vij said, "Cinema halls, schools (excluding examinations), gyms, swimming pools, nightclubs will remain closed till March 31. Apart from this, the gathering of more than 200 people in social, political, cultural, educational, sports competitions and family events has been banned."

Haryana government has declared COVID-19 as an "epidemic" in the state as the positive cases are soaring in the country. The state government has also issued directions to exempt all its employees from marking biometric attendance till month-end.