Coronavirus in India: 5,000 Fake Hand Sanitisers Seized in Gurugram by Haryana FDA

Hand Sanitisers | Image For Representational Purpose (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Gurugram, March 13: Haryana Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday busted a fake hand sanitizer manufacturing company and seized at least 5,000 hand sanitizers, said drug controller officer, Ripan Mehta. Fake Hand Sanitisers Sold in Mumbai As Demand Surges Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Speaking to reporters he said, "We have busted a hand sanitizer manufacturing company and seized at least 5,000 hand sanitizers." He said that the company was manufacturing industrial oils and had just started manufacturing hand sanitizers.

"The company is into industrial oils and they started manufacturing hand sanitizers just 10 days back. They had filled isopropyl alcohol in the bucket and were filling the hand sanitizer bottles with it," he said.