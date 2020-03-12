Coronavirus Outbreak: Holidays Declared in All Schools in Uttarakhand Till March 31 Amid COVID-19 Fears

School (Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Dehradun, March 12: All schools in Uttarakhand will remain close till March 31 in view of COVID-19 Pandemic, informed R Meenakshi Sundaram, Uttarakhand School Education Secretary. Educational institutes where examinations are being held to remain open till the examinations are underway, she added. This comes after a total number of confirmed cases in India reached 73. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: 15 Laboratories Started for COVID-19 Tests, Says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha.

"All schools in the state to remain closed till 31st March in view of the Coronavirus Pandemic. Educational institutes where examinations are being held to remain open till the examinations are underway," Sundaram said. Coronavirus Outbreak: Government Releases COVID-19 Helpline Numbers For States and Union Territories.

R. Meenakshi Sundaram, Uttarakhand School Education Secretary: All schools in the state to remain closed till 31st March in view of the #CoronavirusPandemic. Educational institutes where examinations are being held to remain open till the examinations are underway. — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2020

The Uttarakhand government had recently warned chemists of stern action if they found black marking hand sanitizers and face masks. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also reviewed state's preparedness to fight the virus.

The government of India has released helpline numbers for states and union territories, where people can get any coronavirus-related information. The total COVID-19 positive cases in India reached 77 on Monday with new cases reported in Kerala, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.