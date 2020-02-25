Coronavirus Outbreak in China Could Delay Construction of Ambedkar Statue in Mumbai

Ramdas Athawale reviewing the proposed site for Ambedkar memorial (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, February 25: The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in China could delay the construction of Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue at the Indu Mill compound in Mumbai's Dadar area. Certain parts needed to erect Ambedkar's statue were supposed to be imported from China. Since China is battling against the coronavirus outbreak, authorities are trying to get those essential parts in India, Mumbai Mirror reported.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Monday reviewed the proposed site for the memorial of Ambedkar and met officials of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The skin — external plating — made of bronze, copper and other metals was supposed to come from China, which has expertise in constructing giant statues.

During the meeting, authorities informed Ramdas Athawale that the construction could be delayed if they fail to a local source for external plating. "I have been informed that China will supply some parts of this statue. As the country is in the grip of the coronavirus epidemic, local authorities are trying to get the work done here," Athawale was quoted as saying.

Today I visited and review the proposed site for a memorial for Dr BgarartRatna #BabasahebAmbedkar at Indu Mill . MMRDA Officials, Architect were present on the occasion. pic.twitter.com/eHYUoQt2sv — Dr.Ramdas Athawale (@RamdasAthawale) February 24, 2020

"The MMRDA and the contractor should look at other options where the statue can be assembled if the project is being delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak in China," he added. Contractors Shapoorji Pallonji, however, said: "At present, we do not foresee any challenges in the schedule for the Ambedkar project due to the coronavirus outbreak. The key components of the project are yet to progress to the procurement and construction stage."