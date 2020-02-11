Coronavirus Outbreak: Here’s How 2019-nCoV Spreads in Humans; Are Animals and Pets Responsible for Transmission of Disease? All FAQs Answered by WHO

Coronavirus in China Representational Image (Photo credits: ANI)

Beijing, February 11: The outbreak of the deadly Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China has spread fear and panic across the globe. So far, as many as 1,000 deaths have been reported from China, mainly from the Hubei province. According to the data from National Health Commission of China, 108 more deaths and 2,478 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection were reported on Monday. Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases of the viral disease has crossed 42,000 till February 11.

The coronavirus is dangerous as with other respiratory illnesses, infection with the 2019-nCoV can cause mild symptoms including a runny nose, sore throat, cough, and fever. It can be more severe for some persons and can lead to pneumonia or breathing difficulties. The disease can also be fatal. Older people, and people with pre-existing medical conditions (such as, diabetes and heart disease) appear to be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill with the virus. China Issues Order for Disposal of Coronavirus Fatalities, Says Dead Bodies Should Be Cremated and Not Buried.

Here's How the Deadly Coronavirus Spreads in Humans

The Novel Coronavirus is a respiratory virus which spreads basically through contact with an infected person. The virus is spread through respiratory droplets which gets transmitted when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose. The 2019-nCoV causes respiratory disease and it can be transmitted from person to person. It usually spreads after close contact with an infected patient, for example, in a household workplace, or health care centre.

According to a heath advisory by the World Health Organisation (WHO), it is important that everyone practice good respiratory hygiene. It is also very important for people to wash their hands regularly with either alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water. Coronavirus Outbreak: WHO Busts Several Myths on Deadly Virus, Lists Protective Measures; Check Answers of FAQs.

Can a Person Catch 2019-nCoV From His/ Her Pet?

No, at present there is no evidence that companion animals or pets such as cats and dogs have been infected or have spread 2019-nCoV.

Can Pets at Home Spread 2019-nCoV?

At present, there is no evidence that companion animals/pets such as dogs or cats can be infected with the new coronavirus. However, it is always safe to wash your hands with soap and water after contact with pets. This protects you against various common bacteria such as E.coli and Salmonella that can pass between pets and humans.

No Specific Medicine So Far to Treat 2019-nCoV

Till date, there is no specific medicine recommended to prevent or treat the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Antibiotics do not work against viruses, only bacteria. The new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is a virus and, therefore, antibiotics should not be used as a means of prevention or treatment.